St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.
About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
See Also
