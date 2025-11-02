Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.6667.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jones Trading raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

MNPR opened at $86.16 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,573.86. This trade represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,257,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

