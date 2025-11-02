abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.08 and last traded at GBX 47.08. Approximately 1,920,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 517,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £141.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.12.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

