Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 50.0%

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

TSYHY stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

