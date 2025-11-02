W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW is Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 128.8% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,053.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $978.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $979.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,015.98.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

