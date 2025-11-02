Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84. 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Nissan Chemical Trading Down 7.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 17.30%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

