iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 118,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 14.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Hershey by 166.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hershey by 147.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.32.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

