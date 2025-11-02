Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.8214.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $762.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

