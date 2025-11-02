Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $29,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

