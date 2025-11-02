DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in October

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 231,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.2 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DSRLF opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSRLF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised DiaSorin to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DiaSorin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

