Contrasting Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Orion (NYSE:OEC)

Green Plains and Orion are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Orion pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Green Plains pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Green Plains is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Orion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $2.40 billion 0.28 -$82.50 million ($2.40) -4.28 Orion $1.88 billion 0.16 $44.20 million $0.27 19.57

Orion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains and Orion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 2 5 3 1 2.27 Orion 3 2 0 0 1.40

Green Plains currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Orion has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.76%. Given Orion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion is more favorable than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Orion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -6.34% -13.65% -6.72% Orion 0.82% 16.67% 4.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Orion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Orion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orion beats Green Plains on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling and storage, commodity marketing business; and trading of ethanol, distiller grains, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. It operates 24 ethanol storage facilities; two fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,180 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

