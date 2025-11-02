Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.7143.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -146.34%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 1,036,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 589,985 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,303,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

