flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,273.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,273.0 days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $32.50 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNNTF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, flatexDEGIRO has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About flatexDEGIRO

(Get Free Report)

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.