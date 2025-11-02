Critical Contrast: Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) versus Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoya and Stardust Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.69 billion 9.81 $1.35 billion $4.00 40.64 Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($5.60) -0.79

Analyst Recommendations

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hoya and Stardust Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00 Stardust Power 1 1 2 2 2.83

Stardust Power has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 540.15%. Given Stardust Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Hoya.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hoya has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 23.57% 21.01% 16.61% Stardust Power N/A N/A -268.49%

Summary

Hoya beats Stardust Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

