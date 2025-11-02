Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $7,175,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 575.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $215.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

