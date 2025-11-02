Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) vs. KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Financial Contrast

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Farmhouse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KDDI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $38.86 billion 1.71 $4.53 billion $1.16 13.71 Farmhouse N/A N/A -$460,000.00 ($0.03) -5.67

Risk and Volatility

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KDDI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KDDI has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 29.11, suggesting that its share price is 2,811% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI N/A N/A N/A Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KDDI beats Farmhouse on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Farmhouse

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.