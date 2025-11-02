Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $258,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $185.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

