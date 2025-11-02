Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $12.23 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,234,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $23,354,720.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.