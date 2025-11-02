Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 20,352 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3,060.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,059.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $924.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.