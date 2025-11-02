Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $35.83

Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

UTI stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

