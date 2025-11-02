Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,927 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

