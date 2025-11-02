Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $780.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.97 and its 200 day moving average is $572.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.