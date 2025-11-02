Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Navalign LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

