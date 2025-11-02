Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 7,136 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 5.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $477,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VGT stock opened at $793.21 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

