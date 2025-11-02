Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE:SMP opened at $37.17 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

