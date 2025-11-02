Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.38 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.