Ceera Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.