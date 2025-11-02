Hey Anon Price Down 29.1% This Week (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Hey Anon has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hey Anon has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and $470.50 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hey Anon token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hey Anon Profile

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,994,134 tokens. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,437,342.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.43578558 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $657,500.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

