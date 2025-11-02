Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 14th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BNK stock opened at C$16.70 on Friday. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.62.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

