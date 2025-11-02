Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 14th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.
Big Banc Split Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of BNK stock opened at C$16.70 on Friday. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.62.
About Big Banc Split
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Big Banc Split
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.