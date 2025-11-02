iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Short Interest Update

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,600 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.35 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

