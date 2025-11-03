Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

