NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR) Short Interest Up 112.5% in October

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SECR opened at $26.22 on Friday. NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

About NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF

The NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF (SECR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized US fixed income securities. It seeks total return and current income. SECR was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

