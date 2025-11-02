FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $172.34 and last traded at $173.10. 904,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,990,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 7.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.70.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 203,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.