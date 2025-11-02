CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.36 and last traded at $133.71. Approximately 15,981,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 23,054,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.06.

CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,604,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,093,275.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

