Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 109.6% in October

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AIV stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.45. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 30.59%.During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.23 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 275,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.