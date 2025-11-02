ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $61,000 in Cencora, Inc. $COR

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 144.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.55.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $337.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $350.46.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

