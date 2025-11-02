Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $732.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $422.38 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $731.05 and its 200 day moving average is $732.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.