State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,797 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

