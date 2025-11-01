Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New $68,000 Investment in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in GRAIL by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in GRAIL by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 4.11.

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,436. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

