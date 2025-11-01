iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

