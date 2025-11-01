Rede Wealth LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $185.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

