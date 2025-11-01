Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $527.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

