Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,189 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $11,810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,822,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

