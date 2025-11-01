Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

