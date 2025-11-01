Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $1,010,288.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,049.55. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 112,891 shares of company stock worth $11,501,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

