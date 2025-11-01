The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Lessened by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $9,596,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $789.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $773.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.22. The company has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

