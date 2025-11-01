3,018 Shares in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in monday.com by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd increased its position in monday.com by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after buying an additional 877,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,759,000 after acquiring an additional 458,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in monday.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY stock opened at $205.46 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $244.84.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

