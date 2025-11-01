Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 354,074 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 259,276 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,594 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 608,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

