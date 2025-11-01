GAM Holding AG Sells 313,900 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Capri by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,039,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,488 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Capri by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 64,798 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Capri by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,160,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 404,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.