Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,448,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

